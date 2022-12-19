Vancouver Canucks defenceman Travis Dermott has been assigned to Abbotsford of the AHL on a long-term injury conditioning loan, the team announced on Monday.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that D Travis Dermott has been assigned to Abbotsford (AHL) for LTI conditioning loan. G Collin Delia has been returned to Abbotsford (AHL) and G Arturs Silovs has been recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 19, 2022

The Canucks announced in October that Dermott would begin the season on injured reserve.

The 25-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., has yet to play in 2022-23.

Dermott has 13 goals and 41 assists in 268 career NHL games split between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Canucks.

The Canucks acquired Dermott in a trade with the Leafs in March 2022.

The Canucks also said that goaltender Collin Delia has been returned to Abbotsford, while netminder Arturs Silovs has been recalled from the AHL club under emergency conditions.

The Canucks host the St. Louis Blues on Monday.