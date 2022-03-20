The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded defenceman Travis Dermott to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick.

TRADE: We’ve acquired Winnipeg's third-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft from Vancouver in exchange for defenceman Travis Dermott. #LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 20, 2022

Dermott has one goal and three assists over 43 games for the Leafs this season, his fifth with the team.

The Newmarket, Ont., native is in the first season of a two-year, $3 million deal he signed this past July. He currently carries a cap hit of $1.5 million and is scheduled to become a restricted free agent in the summer of 2023.

The 25-year-old was selected in the second round (No. 34 overall) by the Leafs in the 2015 NHL Draft.

