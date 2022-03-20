38m ago
Maple Leafs send D Dermott to Canucks
The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded defenceman Travis Dermott to the Vancouver Canucks, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded defenceman Travis Dermott to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick.
Dermott has one goal and three assists over 43 games for the Leafs this season, his fifth with the team.
The Newmarket, Ont., native is in the first season of a two-year, $3 million deal he signed this past July. He currently carries a cap hit of $1.5 million and is scheduled to become a restricted free agent in the summer of 2023.
The 25-year-old was selected in the second round (No. 34 overall) by the Leafs in the 2015 NHL Draft.
More to come.