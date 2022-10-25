'That was nonsense all the way around': O'Neill rips into Leafs for poor play in Vegas

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have re-assigned goaltender Kevin Mandolese to the AHL's Belleville Senators, it was announced Tuesday.

Roster update: The #Sens have re-assigned goaltender Kevin Mandolese to @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) October 25, 2022

Mandolese was recalled to the Sens on Monday after Anton Forsberg did not skate with the team in the morning and Magnus Hellberg started against the Dallas Stars, stopping 29 of 31 shots in a 4-2 win.

The 22-year-old Mandolese has appeared in three games this season in the AHL and has a goals-against average of 3.63 and a save percentage of .863. He has yet to make his regular season debut at the NHL level.