The Chicago Blackhawks placed defenceman Jan Rutta on waivers Thursday.

Rutta, 28, has two goals and six points in 23 games with the Blackhawks this season while averaging 16:18 of ice game per game.

The 28-year-old made his NHL debut last seaosn with the Blackhawks after spending the previous four seasons in the Czech Republic. He had six goals and 20 points in 57 games with the Blackhawks last season.