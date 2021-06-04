The 2021 Singapore Grand Prix has been cancelled while Formula 1 is considering options to replace the race on this year's calendar, according to a report from the BBC.

The Singapore GP had been scheduled for the first weekend in October.

A grand prix in Turkey, China, or a second in the United States at Circuit of the Americas in Texas are all under consideration as a replacement, according to the BBC report.

Turkey was originally scheduled as a replacement for the cancelled Canadian Grand Prix but had to be removed from the calendar after the United Kingdom added Turkey to its list of restricted countries to travel to due to the COVID-19 pandemic.