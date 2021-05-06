Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger was found dead on Thursday, Austin police confirmed to the Austin American-Statesman.

Ehlinger was the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who was taken in the sixth round of last week's NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

No cause of death was given, but police say that Ehlinger's death is not considered suspicious.

The younger Ehlinger, who arrived at Texas in 2019, did not play in the past two seasons.

Ehlinger attended high school locally at Westlake, a school also attended by other notable athletes including former New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees, Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kelly Gruber and Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles.