The Buffalo Sabres have acquired goaltender Ben Bishop and a 2022 seventh-round pick from the Dallas Stars in exchange for future considerations.

He has one year remaining on his six-year, $29.5 million contract with an average annual value of $4.9 million.

The Stars said back in December that Bishop's NHL career is effectively over due to a degenerative knee injury. He had surgery to repair a torn meniscus after the 2019-20 season and appeared in one game with the AHL's Texas Stars since then.

A three-time Vezina Trophy finalist, the 35-year-old has a career .921 save percentage and 2.32 goals-against average with a 222-128-36 record in 413 appearances.

Bishop was drafted in the third round (85th overall) by the St. Louis Blues at the 2005 NHL Draft. He had NHL stints with the Blues, Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings and Stars.