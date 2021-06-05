CFL says decision on Aug. 5 start date to come by June 14

What will the CFL's return to play protocol look like?

The Canadian Football League informed the CFLPA that a commitment to the proposed August 5 season start date will come no later than June 14, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported.

The @CFL has informed its players association that a commitment to an Aug 5th start will come no later than June 14th, which is consistent with the leagues public commitment to a mid-June decision. #CFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) June 5, 2021

The CFL announced plans for a shortened season starting in August back in April. The season would be cut from 18 games to 14 games and the Grey Cup would be pushed back from from November 21 to December 12.

More details to come.