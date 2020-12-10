Tourigny: Cozens-McMichael-Dach making it tough for us to break them up

Shane Wright, a 16-year-old highly touted prospect, was one of seven players cut from Team Canada's world junior selection camp on Thursday, Hockey Canada announced.

Team 🇨🇦 goaltenders now finalized



They will go into the World Juniors with:



Prince George's Taylor Gauthier 🐐

Kamloops' Dylan Garand

Northeastern U's Devon Levi — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 10, 2020

The native of Burlington, Ont., scored 39 goals and added 27 assists in just 58 games with the Kingston Frontenacs last season, his first in the Ontario Hockey League.

Other players released include goalies Brett Brochu (London, OHL) and Tristan Lennox (Saginaw, OHL) as well as forwards Adam Beckman (Spokane, WHL), Tyson Foerster (Barrie, OHL), Hendrix Lapierre (Chicoutimi, QMJHL) and Cole Schwindt (Mississauga, OHL).

Lapierre, 18, was selected by the Washington Capitals in the first round, 22nd overall, in this year's NHL Draft. Foerster, also 18, was selected 23rd overall by the Philadelphia Flyers a pick later.

With the latest round of cuts, Canada's roster of goalies has now been set with Taylor Gauthier, Dylan Garand and Devon Levi set to play at the World Juniors.

Hockey Canada says 34 players remain at the selection camp in Red Deer, Alta. They need to get that number down to 25 by the time they leave for the Edmonton bubble on Sunday.

The final nine cuts are likely to come after Thursday's final intra-squad scrimmage.