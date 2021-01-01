20m ago
Leafs place D Warsofsky on waivers
The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed veteran defenceman David Warsofsky on waivers with training camp slated to open on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
The 30-year-old last played in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2017-18 season, recording five assists over 16 games.
The Leafs acquired Warsofsky from the Pittsburgh Penguins in late August in a trade that sent forward Kasperi Kapanen to Pittsburgh.
The American has two goals and nine assists over 55 career games with the Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Avalanche and Penguins.