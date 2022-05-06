How much pressure is on Tavares to start producing?

So far, so good for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The visitors hold a 3-1 lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning through two periods in Game 3 as Toronto tries and take the upper hand in their first-round series.

After a pair of first-period goals from Morgan Rielly and Colin Blackwell, David Kampf put the Leafs up 3-0 with a wrist shot early in the second period.

The Lightning finally got on the board mid way through the frame as Ross Colton took advantage of a Justin Holl minor to get the home side on the board and cut Toronto's lead to two goals. Colton had another great chance with about 4:35 remaining but was unable to convert from a sharp angle, keeping the score 3-1.

The Maple Leafs have controlled play for much of the first two frames, registering 29 shots compared to 19 from the Lightning.

Toronto took the opening game of the series 5-0 but the Lightning rebounded in a big way in Game 2, scoring three power-play goals en route to a 5-3 victory.

Game 4 will go Sunday night from Amalie Arena in Tampa.