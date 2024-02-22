A spot in the playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts will be on the line as Clancy Grandy's B.C. rink takes on Kate Cameron and Manitoba as round robin play ends Thursday night.

The winner of the match will advance, while the loser will see their time in Calgary come to an end.

Watch the winner-take-all matchup LIVE tonight at 8:30pm et/5:30pm pt. on TSN1/3, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Grandy and B.C. enter with an advantage in the standings at 5-2, above Cameron and Manitoba's 4-3 record, but the playoff tiebreaker is head-to-head record.

Pool B standings at #STOH2024



Ontario's @TeamHoman and MB's @TeamJJonesCurl have clinched playoff spots while BC's Team Grandy and MB's @TeamKCameron go head-to-head later tonight for the last playoff spot! pic.twitter.com/ylnDHSpFzL — TSN Curling (@TSNCurling) February 22, 2024

Cameron's Manitoba rink set up the the win-and-in matchup with a narrow 5-4 win over Jill Brothers and Team Nova Scotia in the morning draw. Grandy's playoff spot would have been secured had Manitoba failed to finish with shot stone in the 10th end Thursday morning.

Grandy is coming off a 10-3 loss to Team Ontario's Rachel Homan on Wednesday which resulted in handshakes after the eighth end.

Homan and Jennifer Jones' Manitoba rink have already clinched playoff spots out of Pool B.