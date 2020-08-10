New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman has opted out of the 2020 MLB season due to concerns with the COVID-19 virus.

Stroman says outbreaks on Cardinals/Marlins, concern about playing in Miami, seeing COVID numbers spike across the country factored into the decision. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 10, 2020

Stroman, 29, has not played this season due to a calf injury and said is was "incredibly hard" to opt out, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Stroman also mentioned he was concerned to see outbreaks within the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals as well as across the United States.

The Toronto Blue Jays traded Stroman to the Mets last July for pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson as the Duke product posted a 4-2 record with a 3.77 ERA over 11 starts with New York. He is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this winter.

Stroman spent the first five-plus seasons in Toronto after the Blue Jays selected Stroman with the 22nd overall pick in 2012.