SUPER BOWL LVIII Becomes Most-Watched SUPER BOWL on Record with 10M Viewers on TSN, CTV, and RDS

TORONTO (February 12, 2024) – The thrilling SUPER BOWL LVIII overtime win that saw the Kansas City Chiefs secure their second consecutive victory is Canada’s most-watched SUPER BOWL on record, with an average audience of 10 million viewers on TSN, CTV, and RDS, preliminary data from Numeris confirms. The Chiefs’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers also becomes one of the Top 5 most-watched English-language broadcasts on record in Canada.

Overall, 19 million unique Canadian viewers, or nearly 50% of Canada’s population, watched some or all of the NFL’s championship game, with SUPER BOWL LVIII ranking as Canada’s most-watched broadcast of the 2023/24 broadcast season to date. With the average audience growing +16% compared to last year, SUPER BOWL LVIII also saw double-digit growth across multiple key demographics (+19% A18-34, +18% A18-49, and +10% A25-54).

Audiences for SUPER BOWL LVIII peaked at 12.6 million viewers at 8:33 p.m. ET during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show headlined by R&B superstar Usher.

TSN’s digital viewership for SUPER BOWL LVIII grew by +64% compared to last year. Extensive social media content from Canada’s Sports Leader around SUPER BOWL LVIII captivated fans, garnering more than 60 million views across TSN’s YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram accounts on Sunday, including TSN’s most-viewed TikTok video ever on the platform.

Bell Media’s TSN, CTV, and RDS are the exclusive television broadcast partners of the NFL in Canada.

Source: Numeris, Total Canada, P2+. Preliminary data subject to change.