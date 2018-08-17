FOR iOS DEVICE:
 

Step 1: From the TSN app home page, click on the TSN icon

 

Embedded Image

 

Step 2: Scroll down and click the “Settings” tab

 

Embedded Image

 

Step 3: Click the “Sign In” tab

 

Embedded Image

 

FOR ANDROID DEVICE

Step 1: From the TSN app home page, click on the menu option on the right-hand side

 

Embedded Image

 

Step 2: Click the “Sign In” tab

 

Embedded Image

 

FOR TSN DIRECT

Select TSN Direct and login with your TSN Direct credentials

 

Embedded Image

 

If you’re having trouble with your login, please contact TSN Help:

Email: help@tsn.ca
Call: 1-833-TSN-HELP (1-833-876-4357)
Twitter: @TSNHelp

WITH YOUR SERVICE PROVIDER:
Select TSN GO and choose your TV Provider. Login with your TV Provider credentials

Embedded Image

 

**NOTE: While it may not look like it at first glance, you are able to scroll through a complete list of providers! Swipe up to find yours.

If you’re having trouble with your login, please contact your TV service provider for login info.

You’re logged in! Want to watch what’s live? Click the “LIVE NOW” tab and choose from one of the five feeds or ‘BONUS’ coverage that TSN offers. Need to catch up on a game? Select the “TV” tab, then “GAMES ON DEMAND” and scroll through what is currently available On Demand! (Please note – Games On Demand are only available for seven days after they’re posted).

Embedded Image

 

 