How to Login to the TSN App

FOR iOS DEVICE:



Step 1: From the TSN app home page, click on the TSN icon

Step 2: Scroll down and click the “Settings” tab

Step 3: Click the “Sign In” tab

FOR ANDROID DEVICE

Step 1: From the TSN app home page, click on the menu option on the right-hand side

Step 2: Click the “Sign In” tab

FOR TSN DIRECT

Select TSN Direct and login with your TSN Direct credentials

If you’re having trouble with your login, please contact TSN Help:

Email: help@tsn.ca

Call: 1-833-TSN-HELP (1-833-876-4357)

Twitter: @TSNHelp

WITH YOUR SERVICE PROVIDER:

Select TSN GO and choose your TV Provider. Login with your TV Provider credentials

**NOTE: While it may not look like it at first glance, you are able to scroll through a complete list of providers! Swipe up to find yours.

If you’re having trouble with your login, please contact your TV service provider for login info.

Bell TV: 1-888-759-3474 or mybell.bell.ca/Registration

Bell Aliant FibreOp: 1-866-FIBREOP (1-866-342-7367) or bellaliant.net/myaccount

Bell FibreOp: 1-866-FIBREOP (1-866-342-7367) or fibreop.ca/myaccount

Shaw: 1-888-472-2222or shaw.custhelp.com/app/ask

Eastlink: 1-888-345-1111 (24/7) or Live Chat or email can be launched - http://www.eastlink.ca/about/contact.aspx

NorthernTel: 1-866-FIBREOP (1-866-342-7367) or fibreop.ca/myaccount

SaskTel: 1-800-SASKTEL (1-800-727-5835) or sasktel.com/support

Telus: Alberta or British Columbia residents: 310-6988 or telus.com/gethelp

Access Communications: 1-866-363-2225 or customer.care@myaccess.coop

Cable Cable: 1-866-887-6434 or care@cablecable.net

CCAP: 1-866-749-7125

Gosfield North: 1-519-839-4734 or support@gosfieldtel.ca

Execulink: 1-866-706-1994 or support@execulink.com

Hay Communications: 1-519-236-4500

Mitchell Seaforth Cable TV: 1-519-345-2341 or cabletv@ezlink.ca

Nexicom: 1-888-639-4266

Northwestel: 1-855-673-1124 or cableanytime.com/Northwestel/

NRTC: techhelp@nrtco.net

Tbaytel: 1-800-264-9501

Tuckersmith Communications: 1-519-263-2211 or tcc@tcc.on.ca

VMedia: 1-855-333-8269 or support@VMedia.ca

Wightman Telecom: 1-888-477-2177 or support@wightman.ca

WTC: 1-613-507-9000 or support@wtccommunications.ca

Cogeco: 1-855-701-4881

MTS: 1-204-CALL-MTS (204-225-5687)

Rogers: 1-888-764-3771

Videotron: 1-877-380-2611

HuronTEL: 1-877-395-3800

Source Cable: 1-866-785-7851 or techsupport@sourcecable.net

Vianet: 1-800-788-0363 (option 1)

Westman: 1-800-665-3337

You’re logged in! Want to watch what’s live? Click the “LIVE NOW” tab and choose from one of the five feeds or ‘BONUS’ coverage that TSN offers. Need to catch up on a game? Select the “TV” tab, then “GAMES ON DEMAND” and scroll through what is currently available On Demand! (Please note – Games On Demand are only available for seven days after they’re posted).