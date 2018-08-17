1h ago
How to Login to the TSN App
FOR iOS DEVICE:
Step 1: From the TSN app home page, click on the TSN icon
Step 2: Scroll down and click the “Settings” tab
Step 3: Click the “Sign In” tab
FOR ANDROID DEVICE
Step 1: From the TSN app home page, click on the menu option on the right-hand side
Step 2: Click the “Sign In” tab
FOR TSN DIRECT
Select TSN Direct and login with your TSN Direct credentials
If you’re having trouble with your login, please contact TSN Help:
Email: help@tsn.ca
Call: 1-833-TSN-HELP (1-833-876-4357)
Twitter: @TSNHelp
WITH YOUR SERVICE PROVIDER:
Select TSN GO and choose your TV Provider. Login with your TV Provider credentials
**NOTE: While it may not look like it at first glance, you are able to scroll through a complete list of providers! Swipe up to find yours.
If you’re having trouble with your login, please contact your TV service provider for login info.
- Bell TV: 1-888-759-3474 or mybell.bell.ca/Registration
- Bell Aliant FibreOp: 1-866-FIBREOP (1-866-342-7367) or bellaliant.net/myaccount
- Bell FibreOp: 1-866-FIBREOP (1-866-342-7367) or fibreop.ca/myaccount
- Shaw: 1-888-472-2222or shaw.custhelp.com/app/ask
- Eastlink: 1-888-345-1111 (24/7) or Live Chat or email can be launched - http://www.eastlink.ca/about/contact.aspx
- NorthernTel: 1-866-FIBREOP (1-866-342-7367) or fibreop.ca/myaccount
- SaskTel: 1-800-SASKTEL (1-800-727-5835) or sasktel.com/support
- Telus: Alberta or British Columbia residents: 310-6988 or telus.com/gethelp
- Access Communications: 1-866-363-2225 or customer.care@myaccess.coop
- Cable Cable: 1-866-887-6434 or care@cablecable.net
- CCAP: 1-866-749-7125
- Gosfield North: 1-519-839-4734 or support@gosfieldtel.ca
- Execulink: 1-866-706-1994 or support@execulink.com
- Hay Communications: 1-519-236-4500
- Mitchell Seaforth Cable TV: 1-519-345-2341 or cabletv@ezlink.ca
- Nexicom: 1-888-639-4266
- Northwestel: 1-855-673-1124 or cableanytime.com/Northwestel/
- NRTC: techhelp@nrtco.net
- Tbaytel: 1-800-264-9501
- Tuckersmith Communications: 1-519-263-2211 or tcc@tcc.on.ca
- VMedia: 1-855-333-8269 or support@VMedia.ca
- Wightman Telecom: 1-888-477-2177 or support@wightman.ca
- WTC: 1-613-507-9000 or support@wtccommunications.ca
- Cogeco: 1-855-701-4881
- MTS: 1-204-CALL-MTS (204-225-5687)
- Rogers: 1-888-764-3771
- Videotron: 1-877-380-2611
- HuronTEL: 1-877-395-3800
- Source Cable: 1-866-785-7851 or techsupport@sourcecable.net
- Vianet: 1-800-788-0363 (option 1)
- Westman: 1-800-665-3337
You’re logged in! Want to watch what’s live? Click the “LIVE NOW” tab and choose from one of the five feeds or ‘BONUS’ coverage that TSN offers. Need to catch up on a game? Select the “TV” tab, then “GAMES ON DEMAND” and scroll through what is currently available On Demand! (Please note – Games On Demand are only available for seven days after they’re posted).