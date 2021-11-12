Elson and Barber score to lift Griffins to victory over Moose

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Turner Elson and Riley Barber scored to lift the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 2-0 victory over the Manitoba Moose in American Hockey League play on Friday night.

Calvin Pickard made 34 saves for the shutout.

Manitoba goaltender Mikhail Berdin stopped 23 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2021.