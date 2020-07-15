Alberta heavyweight Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser, who won by knockout June 27, is headed back to action as an injury replacement on the UFC's July 25 card in Abu Dhabi.

The 28-year-old from Bonnyville, who now calls Edmonton home, is stepping in for the injured Justin (Bad Man) Tafa against Brazil's Raphael (Bebezao) Pessoa.

Robert (The Reaper) Whittaker, ranked No 1 among middleweight contenders, faces No. 5 Darren (The Gorilla) Till in the main event of the televised Fight Night card on Fight Island.

It will be Boser's fourth fight in the UFC since October. He is 2-1-0 in the promotion, winning kudos for his knockout of Philippe Lins less than three weeks ago in Las Vegas.

The Canadian is making up for lost time. He was slated to make his debut at UFC 240 last July in Edmonton. But the bout was cancelled on the eve of the card with his opponent, Brazilian Giacomo Lemos, banned for two years for failing a doping test.

Boser (18-6-1) returned to action in October, winning a decision over Daniel (Daddy Long Legs) Spitz.

Pessoa (10-1-0) is 1-1-0 in the UFC, defeating Jeff (Light Out) Hughes last time out in October. Prior to that, he lost to Cyril (Bon Gamin) Gane who also has a win over Boser.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2020.