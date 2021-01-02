Devon Levi made 29 saves for the shutout and Dylan Cozens and Connor McMichael each had a goal and an assist as Team Canada defeated Team Czech Republic 3-0 on Saturday to advance to the semifinals at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Tournament in Edmonton.

Bowen Byram scored the other goal for Canada.

Nick Malik made 21 saves in defeat for the Czech Republic, who provided a counter-attack for much of the game and gave the Canadians their toughest test of the under-20 tournament.

Canada has scored within the opening five minutes in all four of their preliminary games, but it took them until 8:22 of the first period to light the lamp. Cozens broke the deadlock on a breakaway attempt. His shot went off Malik's glove and underneath him until it trickled into the back of the net.

McMichael set up the goal with a flip pass to Cozens, who scored his seventh goal of the tournament.

Byram made it 2-0 Canada when he took advantage of a Cozens screen to beat Malik. Peyton Krebs and Cozens picked up the assists at 11:39.

Cozens has 13 points in five games at the tournament.

The Czechs were effective in providing a counter-attack for stretches of the game. Levi was heavily tested as a result. The Czech Republic outshot Canada 12-8 after the first period.

The second period was much of the same but without the scoring. Canada continued an aggressive forecheck to start the second period. At one point, the Czechs were forced to use their timeout following an icing call, a rule permitted in international competition.

The second half of the period saw the Czech counter-attack, but Levi was up to the task.

Levi picked up his second shutout of the tournament. Team Canada defeated Team Switzerland 10-0 in preliminary play with Levi in goal.

Canada outshot the Czech Republic 10-6 in the second period.

In the third period, Canada played shutdown hockey and the Czechs appeared to have run out of gas. The Czechs pulled their goalie with just under six minutes to go in regulation time. The Czechs had consistent pressure until McMichael scored an empty-netter at 17:13. Kaiden Guhle and Krebs picked up assists.

NOTE: Canada played the game without forward Alex Newhook, who sat out with an upper-body injury.