Team USA forward Trevor Zegras was named the tournament MVP at the World Juniors Tuesday night in Edmonton. Zegras led the tournament in scoring with 18 points (seven goals and 11 assists), including a goal and assist in USA's 2-0 win over Team Canada in the gold medal game.

Canadian Devon Levi was named the tournament's top goalie after finishing with a 6-1 record, 0.75 goals-against average, and .964 save percentage. Levi's three shutouts were tied for the most in tournament history with Team USA goalie Spencer Knight this year and Justin Pogge in 2006.

Ottawa Senators prospect Tim Stuetzle was named the tournament's top forward after recording five goals and five assists for Germany. Team Finland's Topi Niemela was named the tournament's top defenceman.

Three Canadians were named tournament All-Stars. Joining Levi were forward Dylan Cozens and defenceman Bowen Byram. Cozens finished second in tournament scoring with eight goals and eight assists. Zegras and Stuetzle were the other forwards named All-Stars while Finland's Ville Heinola was the other defenceman.