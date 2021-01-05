Spencer Knight made 33 saves for a shutout and Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist as Team USA defeated Team Canada 2-0 in the gold-medal game to win the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship on Tuesday.

Alex Turcotte scored the other goal for the United States, who have defeated the Canadians in the four consecutive World Junior finals against each other (2004, 2010, 2017, 2021).

Devon Levi made 19 saves in a losing cause for Canada, who had their undefeated record snapped in the tournament's final game.

USA had a strong shift that led to the game's opening goal. Their top line entered Canada's zone and sustained pressure in the area for 52 seconds before Turcotte deflected a shot from the point by Drew Helleson and into the net. Zegras picked up the second assist at 13:25.

Despite jumping out to a 7-2 shots advantage to start the game, Canada trailed USA in that department 13-9 after 20 minutes.

The Americans added to their lead with a strong start to the second period. Arthur Kaliyev stripped a clearing attempt out of Canada's zone from Dylan Cozens. He took the puck and shot it towards the back of the net. Levi went in the wrong direction while trying to track the puck on an odd bounce. Zegras picked it up and put it into a partially empty-net for a 2-0 lead at 0:32.

The Americans provided sustained pressure against the Canadians they had not experienced throughout the tournament. From the end of the first period to midway through the second period, one stretch of play saw the Americans outshoot Canada 15-3.

After Canada's Jakob Pelletier received a penalty for hooking at 10:03 of the middle frame, the team found a spark and generated many chances. The best opportunity came while shorthanded when Bowen Byram had beat Knight in close but hit the post.

Canada applied pressure in the third period, but Knight and the Americans held steady.

Zegras' two-point night gave him 18 points to lead the tournament (seven goals, 11 assists) and he was named tournament MVP.

Turcotte's goal in the first period represented the first time that Canada trailed in the tournament.