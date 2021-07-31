BLAINVILLE, Quebec - Blair Bursey stormed out of the gate, making birdie on the first two holes Saturday at the Mackenzie Investments Open.

But he quickly gave those shots back with back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 4 and 5. From there on, the Gander, Newfoundland, native was a model of consistency making par on the final 13 holes, remaining at 10-under for the tournament. Bursey holds the lead at Club De Golf Le Blainvillier for the third day in a row as he attempts to go wire to wire. He leads Marc Casullo by a shot.

“The birdies came early today, and then I wasn’t quite able to capitalize on my looks later in the round,” said Bursey. “I got out of position a few times late on the front nine and was really able to stay disciplined and salvage bogeys out of those. I found those just as important, if not more important, than some of the birdies I made [Friday].”

Bursey holds that lead over Casullo from Aurora, Ontario, who played in the same group as Bursey. Casullo shot a 3-under round of 69 to pick up three shots on the day. After making bogey on the 11th and 12th holes, Casullo countered with back-to-back birdies on 13 and 14.

“It took me to hit a flagstick to make my first bogey of the day, so that was kind of unfortunate,” said Casullo of his approach shot. “That putt on 13 was huge. It was a 25-foot sidewinder, and for that to go in was very encouraging for me. Then I followed up again on the next hole with another good putt and then again on the hole after for par.”

Three players sit in a tie for third, including Brendan Leonard, who was 1-under for his round despite a bogey on the par-5 17th. With five shots to make up Sunday, the Cambridge, Ontario, native doesn’t plan on holding back.

“I’m going to be aggressive out there,” said Leonard. “I’m going to try and catch up to these guys, make a lot of birdies and come out of the gate strong.”