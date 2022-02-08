Veteran wide receiver Darvin Adams and defensive back Patrick Levels are set to join Ottawa Redblacks when free agency opens Tuesday, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Adams is headed back to the CFL's East Division after eight seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

He posted 49 receptions for 441 yards and one touchdown last season.

Adams, 32, has failed to reach 1,000 yards receiving in each of the past two seasons after doing so in both 2017 and 2018.

A veteran of 10 CFL seasons with the Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts, Adams has 343 receptions for 4,928 yards and 40 touchdowns over his career.

Levels, 27, spent the past two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes after starting his career with the Calgary Stampeders. He had 42 tackles, three sacks, one interception and one touchdown last season.