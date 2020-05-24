Why finishing the regular season may be a necessity for the NBA

New York professional sports teams are permitted to open their training camps effective immediately, governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday.

Training must be conducted following the appropriate health protocols.

Starting today, NY professional sports leagues can begin spring training.

On Tuesday, veterinarians can reopen statewide. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 24, 2020

"We want people to be able to watch sports,” Cuomo said at his Sunday briefing.

Teams in both the NBA and MLS have been permitted to open their facilities in places where restrictions have been lifted for voluntary, individual training.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reports that the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks are among 11 NBA teams that have not yet reopened their training facilities.