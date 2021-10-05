Montembeault to makes Habs debut against Maple Leafs in preseason tilt on TSN

After being claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Sunday, goaltender Samuel Montembeault will play his first game with the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs in preseason action.

The 24-year-old is expected to play the full game with prospect Cayden Primeau as the backup. The Bécancour, QC native recorded a .898 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in 13 games last season with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch.

Watch the game LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN2, TSN4 and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

#Habs vs #Leafs:

Drouin - Suzuki - Toffoli

Armia - Evans - Gallagher

Harvey-Pinard - Poehling - Lehkonen

Bourque - Perreault - Belzile



Romanov - Chiarot

Guhle - Savard

Fairbrother - Wideman



Montembeault

Primeau@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) October 5, 2021

Amendment: #Habs Drouin is playing RW. He hasn’t lined up on the right side in a while but says he’s comfortable there because of his pre-existing chemistry playing LW with Suzuki since the end of the 2019-20 season. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) October 5, 2021

The Habs are coming off a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night as Primeau stopped 19 of 20 shots with goals from Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki.

Tonight’s lineup has Jonathan Drouin lining up on the right side on the top line with Tyler Toffoli and Suzuki while Gallagher will see time on a line with Jake Evans and Joel Armia.

Habs head coach Dominique Ducharme said at Tuesday's practice that Carey Price is still sick while Cole Caufield will probably play on Thursday after being off for a week with an upper-body injury.

On the other side, the Maple Leafs beat the Senators 3-1 Monday night and will have regulars Mitch Marner, John Tavares, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly and TJ Brodie in the lineup against Montreal.

Petr Mrazek gets the start in net for the Maple Leafs with Erik Kallgren as the backup.

Montreal is 1-1 against Toronto in two preseason games this year.