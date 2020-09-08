Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters that first baseman Rowdy Tellez is day-to-day with right knee discomfort after injuring himself Tuesday night against the New York Yankees.

Tellez will have an MRI on Wednesday.

He appeared to suffer the injury while chasing a foul pop up in the top of the eighth inning and stepped on a "soft spot" near the bullpen mound on the first base side. Tellez was lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom half as the Jays went on to win 2-1.

In 34 games this season, Tellez has eight home runs and 23 RBI while posting an OPS of .909 which is on track to be the best of his career by a wide margin.

The Blue Jays will continue their series with the Yankees in Buffalo on Wednesday.