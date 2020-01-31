The Ottawa Redblacks announced they have signed quarterback Nick Arbuckle to a two-year deal. TSN's Farhan Lalji reported Arbuckle will earn $420K in guaranteed money in 2020 and $430K in 2021, and with incentives can earn $470K and $490K respectively.

The team acquired Arbuckle, who was a pending free agent, from the Calgary Stampeders earlier this off-season in exchange for a 2020 third round draft pick. And with Arbuckle's signing, the teams will now also swap first round draft picks. The Stampeders now hold the first overall pick in the 2020 CFL Draft.

“I am very excited to become an Ottawa Redblack and I can’t wait to get there and get to work as soon as possible,” Arbuckle said. “It’s an incredible feeling knowing that my wife and I will have the opportunity to start our family in such an amazing city.”

In 18 games with seven starts for the Stampeders last season, Arbuckle finished with 2,103 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

“We were really impressed with Nick when we met with him and felt that, with what we’ve seen on tape, he’s someone who could put us in a position to be successful,” head coach Paul LaPolice said. “Nick brings the ability to lead a team to wins, with his intelligence, with his leadership, his ability to throw the ball and how he can process information on the football field. We’re excited to have him.”

