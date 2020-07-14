According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tennessee Titans and Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry are not expected to reach a long-term deal before Wednesday's deadline for franchise tagged players to do so.

Henry signed his $10.2 million franchise tender in April, at which time Schefter reported the goal of both sides was to reach a multi-year contract. However, Schefter now adds that any deals for players set to spend the season on the franchise tag "will be an exception, not the rule."

The 26-year-old Heery ran for career high 1,540 yards with 16 touchdowns over 15 games in the 2019, his fourth season with the Titans. The Alabama product also had 206 yards receiving with a pair of scores.

The breakout season earned Henry his first career Pro Bowl honour.

The Titans upset both the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.