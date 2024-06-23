Scotland, Hungary scoreless after first half in Group A match at UEFA Euro 2024

Scotland and Hungary are scoreless after the first half in a Group A match at UEFA Euro 2024 on Sunday.

Hungary’s Bendeguz Bolla registered the lone shot on target for either club so far.

Hungary midfielder Callum Styles was issued a yellow card in the 18th minute, while defender Willi Orban was shown Hungary’s second yellow card of the match eight minutes later.

Scotland (0-1-1) and Hungary (0-0-2) are both holding out hopes of advancing to the knockout stage.

Germany (2-0-0) and Switzerland (1-0-1) were also in action on the final day of play for Group A.

