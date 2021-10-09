Caps D Kempny, Leafs F Gabriel among players placed on waivers

Washington Capitals defenceman Michal Kempny and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kurtis Gabriel were among the players placed on waivers Saturday.

Kempny, 31, missed most of the 2020-21 season recovering from a torn Achilles and appeared in just two games with the AHL's Hershey Bears. He won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018.

Gabriel signed a one-year, $750,000 deal with the Maple Leafs on July 28. He played 11 games with the San Jose Sharks last season.

The full list of players placed on Saturday are as follows: John Moore (BOS), Chris Wagner (BOS), Byron Froese (CGY), Justin Kirkland (CGY), Calvin Pickard (DET), Thomas Hickey (NYI), Richard Panik (NYI), Anthony Angello (PIT), Dylan Gambrell (SJ), Logan Brown (STL), Mackenzie MacEachern (STL), Alex Biega (TOR), Kurtis Gabriel (TOR) and Michal Kempny (WSH).

All players placed on waivers Friday cleared.