Top-seeded Julia Goerges of Germany beat Canada's Eugenie Bouchard 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-1 in the semifinals of the Luxembourg Open on Friday.

At one point the Montreal native was up 5-4 in the second set and was two points from winning the match before Goerges rallied.

Bouchard saw her six-match winning streak come to an end.

Goerges will face Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the final. Bencic, ranked 41st in the world, beat Dayana Yastremska in three sets in the other semifinal.