A bit of good fortune gave France a 1-0 lead at the half of their Group D opener against Austria at Euro 2024 from Germany.

In the 38th minute, a speculative cross from Kylian Mbappé towards Antoine Griezmann at the front of the net was turned into his own goal by Maximilian Wober to open the scoring.

The goal was the second own goal of the tournament with Germany's Antonio Rudiger responsible for Scotland's lone goal in their 4-1 loss to open Euro 2024 on Friday.

Chances came at a premium in what was largely an otherwise uneventful first 45 minutes.

Starting in midfield, Al-Ittihhad's N'Golo Kanté became just the second-ever France player at a major tournament to not be based in Europe, following Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres at the 2008 World Cup.

In the eighth minute, France broke down the right on the counter through Mbappé, but the Real Madrid man's low drive found the side netting. Minutes later, France came back down that same side with Theo Hernandez's cross going across the face of goal with nobody on the doorstep to meet it.

Even with the link-up play between Mbappé and Hernandez producing some promise, Austria managed to neutralize much of Les Bleus attack in the opening 45.

Absorbing the French attack, Austria managed to look dangerous on the counter at times.

In the 35th, Austria had their best chance of the half. Coming down the left, Michael Gregoritsch sent in a perfect cross for Marcel Sabitzer. The Borussia Dortmund man headed down into the path of Christoph Baumgartner to run in alone on Mike Maignan, but his first touch was heavy and Maignan was able to clear the danger.

The Netherlands beat Poland 2-1 in the group's opening match on Sunday.