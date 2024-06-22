Georgia took a 1-0 lead over Czechia just before halftime of their Group F matchup at UEFA Euro 2024 Saturday in Hamburg.

A Czechia hand-ball in the box just before time expired set up a penalty kick for Georgia and Georges Mikautadze made no mistake, putting home the only goal of the match thus far.

Czechia looked to have scored the first of the match in the 23rd minute, out muscling the Georgia defence and putting one home off a header. However, VAR determined the ball struck Hlozek's arm before directing into the net and the goal was disallowed, keeping things scoreless before Mikautadze's penalty try.

Teams split possession 50-50 in the opening half and Czechia fired 12 shot attempts compared to two from Georgia.

The two teams are tied for last in Group F after losses to open the tournament. Czechia fell 2-1 to Portugal on Tuesday, while Georgia suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Türkiye.

Portugal will take on Türkiye later on Saturday followed by Belgium and Romania Saturday at UEFA Euro 2024.