Two footballing juggernauts open play in Euro 2024's "Group of Death" as Rodri and Spain take on the legendary Luka Modric and Croatia in Berlin.

With defending champions Italy, and Albania, still waiting in the wings, both sides know that this first match is an important one.

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic knows exactly what his team is up against in Group B.

"We are in the toughest group, and everyone knows that," Dalic said on Friday. "A good start is crucial. Remember the World Cup in Qatar when we played Morocco first? That point was very important later on. We're not aiming for a draw: we want to show our best and win. We're not afraid of anyone. We're going for the win. It will be difficult and very demanding, but as always, I believe in our team."

As he has so many times before, Dalic will lean on his stout midfield of Real Madrid icon Modric, Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic, now of Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr. If Croatia can win the battle in the middle of the park, they believe they can beat the three-time Euro champions.

"Our unity is our greatest strength," Modric said. "Many players from the Qatar World Cup are still with us, and young players have joined. They have shown they can be relied on and that they can make a difference. We did the same when we were younger. This is a plus for all of us. I am glad that [Hadjuk Split winger Ivan] Perisic is back; he is gradually getting into form."

On the other side of the pitch, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente is ready for a battle.

"When you bring that talent and national pride together, it will make any team very dangerous and very strong," de la Fuente said of his opposition. "That's what I'm trying to instill into our national team. We are very talented – we have players that are exceptional in a footballing sense."

The manager is likely to make history in picking Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal in his starting XI. At 16, Yamal will become the youngest player in the history of the tournament should he see the pitch at all in Germany.

"Yamal has shown incredible things this year, and it's no surprise that everyone highlights him as a major threat for Spain," Modric said of his Barca rival. "He has tremendous potential and a great career ahead of him."

Dalic will put his faith in City star Josko Gvardiol to anchor his backline against a potent attack.

"Josko had an outstanding season at Man City, and he is one of our key players with an even brighter career ahead of him," Dalic said. "He is capable of stopping any Spanish attacker and will be ready. With the support of his teammates, he can stop Yamal, Pedri, [Nico] Williams, and others. We play as a team, not as individuals, and I trust that Josko can handle it."

Saturday's match will mark the third time these two nations have met in the past three Euros. At Euro 2012, Spain defeated Croatia in the Round of 16, 1-0, on an 88th-minute goal from Jesus Navas as La Roja went on to become the first team to capture back-to-back Euros. Four years later in France, Croatia gained a measure of revenge with a 2-1 win in Group D play. Alvaro Morata opened up the scoring early for Spain, but was answered back by goals from Nikola Kalinic and a late winner from Perisic.

POTENTIAL SPAIN XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Robin La Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Alex Grimaldo; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams; Alvaro Morata

POTENTIAL CROATIA XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Josip Stanisic, Domagoj Vida, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric; Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Ivan Perisic