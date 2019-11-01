Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said Thursday that forward Nolan Patrick remains week-to-week due to migraines.

“There’s no change in his status,” Fletcher told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “We just continue to work with him and hope that he continues to improve."

The 2017 No. 1 overall pick has been sidelined since Sept. 26, when he was diagnosed with a migraine disorder. When asked whether Patrick could miss the entire season, Fletcher said he remains hopeful that will not be the case.

"I can’t speculate on that," Fletcher responded. "I’m an optimist. I can tell you he’s a really important part of our team. You look at our situation now; we have two centremen, two key players on our team that are out. Nolan’s a player who will help us win a lot of hockey games when he gets back. We’re hopeful. It’s a tough situation. Again, I won’t speculate because I can’t. I can’t predict what will happen.

Along with Patrick, the Flyers are without centre Scott Laughton, who was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday with a broken finger.

Laughton has three assists in nine games this season. He has 12 goals and 32 points in 82 games last season.

Patrick, 21, scored 13 goals and posted 31 points in 72 games last season. He has 26 goals and 61 points in 145 games with the team.