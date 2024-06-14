For the first time ever, Hungary has qualified for three straight Euros and sees a path out of a tricky Group A, but will have to contend with a veteran Switzerland team to open up their campaign in Koln.

Key to Hungary's ambitions will be Dominik Szoboszlai. The midfielder showed he was capable of the spectacular in his debut season at Liverpool. At 23, Szoboszlai is the youngest captain at Euro 2024.

"I think I've changed more as a person than as a player," Szoboszlai said of earning the armband. "I try to watch out for everything; I try to be a role model and help with anything that any other player needs. But we are all there for each other. There is no favouritism. I'm not and I don't want to be the same as anyone else."

Switzerland manager Murat Yakin believes the key to his side's victory will be breaking down what is a smart Hungary team that plays cohesively.

"We expect them to play robustly and as a well-organized team," Yakin said. "We will try to challenge them and come out as winners. But it requires us to be lucky and to perform well on the day. We have to play our game that we have worked on. In the end we need to score more goals than them. We'll be challenged in this game; we need to get the most out of it."

Hungary manager Marco Rossi knows his team is the underdog in the matchup.

"Switzerland have achieved remarkable results under Murat Yakin," Rossi said. "They've got top players all across the team, who play in great leagues or for top teams. In terms of quality, they're better than us and we expect them to play modern football. What's more, they've qualified for recent EUROs and recent World Cups, so they're definitely a team to be wary of. But we are not afraid of challenges, we are confident and know that we have a chance to win against any opponent."

Quarterfinalists in 2020 after a stunning upset of France, the Swiss are hungry for more and feature a number of players returning from both the last Euro and the 2022 World Cup. Among them are Monaco's Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler of Bologna and Xherdan Shaqiri of the Chicago Fire, who's made no secret of his hopes that the Euro can act as a springboard for his return to Europe. But, perhaps, the most crucial piece to Switzerland's hopes will be the resurgent Granit Xhaka.

Departing Arsenal after seven sometimes contentious seasons last summer, the 32-year-old Xhaka returned to Germany with Bayer Leverkusen. What he found there was magic as Xabi Alonso's side went undefeated in domestic play, winning both the DFB-Pokal and the club's first-ever Bundesliga title. Completely rejuvenated after a difficult ending in London, Xhaka now looks to translate his club form to the national side.

POTENTIAL HUNGARY XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi; Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Atilla Szalai; Loic Nego, Adam Nagy, Andras Schafer, Milos Kerkez; Roland Sallai; Dominik Szoboszlai; Barnabas Varga

POTENTIAL SWITZERLAND XI (3-4-2-1): Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Silvan Widmer, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Dan Ndoye; Renato Steffen, Breel Embolo; Zeki Amdouni