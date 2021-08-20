The 162nd Queen’s Plate is up for grabs on Sunday (TSN4, 4pm et/1pm pt), which always makes for a great betting race.

There are so many variables to consider and ways to approach the race.

With an imaginary $50 bankroll, I’ll bet $20 to win on #1 Safe Conduct, who is the only horse in the field to race against Grade 1 (elite) company and he didn’t disgrace himself.

I know the synthetic racing surface (Tapeta) at Woodbine is a question mark, but he’s a two-time winner running on grass and these types often make a seamless transition to Tapeta. I love his tactical speed, which will come in handy breaking from the inside post 1 and I think he’ll enjoy the 1 1/4-mile distance of the Plate. The fact he lures the top rider in the U.S. (Irad Ortiz Jr.) and he’s making the trip to jump aboard for the first time, just adds the exclamation mark!

I’m also going to play a $5 Exactor (selecting the first two finishers in a horse race in exactly the right order). I’ll use #1 Safe Conduct to finish first, with either #6 Munnyfor Ro (Woodbine Oaks winner, a filly, taking a shot versus boys), #7 Riptide Rock (X-factor with big win in his last race), #8 Keep Grinding (hard-trying sort who lives up to his name), and #10 Dance Some Mo (elite pedigree, just missed in Tapeta debut), to finish in second.

I’ll also bet the remaining $10 to win on Dance Some Mo, who is bred to run all day and has the most experienced Queen’s Plate rider in Patrick Husbands. His stalking style, racing mid-pack, could make him very effective at odds of 5-1 or 6-1, for Sam-Son Farm, one of horse racing’s most successful operations.

Best of luck with the way you decide to play Sunday’s Queen’s Plate!

Jason’s Bets:

$20 Win #1

$5 Exactor 1/6,7,8,10

$10 Win #10