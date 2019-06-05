Edmonton, Alta. – The Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and the Western Canadian Golf Foundation announced today that 1932byBateman, an Edmonton-based condominium development project, will become the title sponsor of the Mackenzie Tour’s annual tournament in Edmonton.

The 1932 by Bateman Open will take place July 29-August 4, 2019 at Edmonton Country Club as part of a multi-year agreement, with all net proceeds from the event going toward the CASA Foundation and YOUCAN Youth Services.

Mike Bateman, the managing director for Bateman Properties Ltd., has a long history of involvement in both the Edmonton business and golf communities and says the top priority is going to be the tournament’s charitable impact.

“We are so excited to become a title sponsor of a Mackenzie Tour event, not only to put on an amazing event for the city but to also set the bar high in terms of charitable giving in our first year,” said Bateman.

“We are thrilled to welcome 1932byBateman as the title sponsor of our long-running event in Edmonton,” said Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Vice President Scott Pritchard. “Mike Bateman has been a supporter of the Mackenzie Tour for many years, and we are very excited that he has decided to partner with us. With Bateman Properties now involved, we are very confident that this event will be a huge success within the community and will have a lasting impact.”

“CASA Child, Adolescent and Family Mental Health is so pleased to partner with the Mackenzie Tour in bringing awareness to the mental-health challenges faced by thousands of Albertan Children and Families every day,” said Dr. Denise Milne, CEO of the CASA Foundation. “We appreciate being a charity of choice alongside You Can Youth Services, as both charities focus on the importance of youth mental health and hope for a brighter future.”

“YOUCAN Youth Services is thrilled to be part of the McKenzie Tour in Edmonton,” said Kyle Dube, YOUCAN Youth Services Executive Director. “Being selected as one of the Charities of choice shows an incredible confidence in the work we do assuring that at risk young people can move out of harm’s way while they seek economic independence. Being partnered with both the Bateman family and CASA is such an honour.”

Wil Bateman, Mike Bateman’s son, currently plays on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and became the first Canadian to win on the Tour when he captured the 2015 Chile Open. He is No. 91 on the latest PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit. He has also played in 30 Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada events since 2013.

“The City of Edmonton has always been such a strong supporter of its various sports teams and charitable events, whether it’s the Eskimos, the Oilers or a charity gala dinner,” said Bateman of the city’s Canadian Football League and National Hockey League teams. “Our goal is to put on an event the community gets excited for each year.”

The inaugural event in Edmonton was won in 2016 by Aaron Wise, who would go on to win again in 2017 on the Web.com Tour and once again in 2018 on the PGA TOUR at the AT&T Byron Nelson Classic. Wise is the reigning PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year.

There are both caddying and volunteering opportunities available for the event. To get involved, registration is open at www.1932bybatemanopen.com.