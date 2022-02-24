The Canadian Football Hall of Fame (CFHOF) and Museum will induct 13 new members in a ceremony on June 17, the eve of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats home opener against the Calgary Stampeders.

Six inductee from the 2020 class will be enshrined alongside seven inductees from the 2021 class in the CFHOF following a two-year delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to once again open the doors of the Hall of Fame to welcome these legends to their rightful place among their peers,” said Greg Dick, Interim CFHOF Executive Director. “These gentlemen have been instrumental in shaping the history of Canadian football, and it’s a true honour to gather with them to mark this special occasion.

“Given the two classes’ significant ties to the Hamilton and Calgary communities, we felt the Tiger-Cats’ home opener against the Stampeders would make for an unforgettable weekend of celebration. Having these giants of our game join us at halftime of the home opener will be the perfect way to kick off the 2022 season at Tim Hortons Field.”

The previously announced class of 2020 includes offensive linemen Clyde Brock and Freddie Childress as well as quarterbacks Henry Burris and Greg Vavra in the player category. Stampeders President and general manager and former Saint Mary's athletic director Larry Uteck (posthumously) will be inducted in the Builder Category.

The 2021 class includes defensive linemen Will Johnson and Mike Walker, wide receiver Nik Lewis, and defensive back Don Wilson. Former safety and current Tiger-Cats president of football operations and head coach Orlondo Steinauer will also be inducted.



“Our incredible fans always make the home opener at Tim Hortons Field a must-attend event in the city of Hamilton.” Said President & COO of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Matt Afinec. “This year will be even more special with President of Football Operations & Head Coach Orlondo Steinauer being celebrated along with 12 other deserving individuals.”

Former Montreal Alouettes Head Coach Marv Levy and Doug Mitchell, the sixth Commissioner of the CFL, will be inducted in the Builder category.