TSN is the home of the 2020 Olympic Summer Games. Follow all the action from Tokyo across the TSN Network and on TSN App and check back on this page for specific event and network updates as they are made available. Schedule and events are subject to change.

Friday, July 23

- Opening Ceremony

Saturday, July 24

- Men's Volleyball (CAN vs. ITA)

- Men's Artistic Gymnastics

- Tennis

- Women's Water Polo (CAN vs. AUS)

- Boxing

- Men's Field Hockey (CAN vs. GER)

- Women's Beach Volleyball

- Softball (CAN vs. AUS)

- Judo

Saturday, July 24

- TBA