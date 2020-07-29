This year’s U.S. Open Championship will be will be conducted without spectators on-site due to ongoing health and safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic, the USGA announced on Wednesday in partnership with the state of New York.

"Following months of consultation and scenario planning with local and state health officials, we have jointly decided that hosting the U.S. Open without spectators will provide the best opportunity to conduct the championship safely for all involved," said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. "We will miss the excitement of the fans and what their presence brings to the championship. We look forward to welcoming them again to future U.S. Opens."

"We have come a long way in the fight against COVID-19, and I am so proud of New Yorkers, who rose to the occasion and bent the curve," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "I am pleased to welcome the USGA for the U.S. Open Championship at Winged Foot Golf Club this September, and while the tournament will look different this year with no fans and enhanced safety protocols, this event is a welcome sight for sports fans across the country and will help restore a sense of normalcy as we build back better than before."

The major championship is scheduled for Sept. 14-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.