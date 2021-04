World Group Playoff - Canada vs. Serbia at Kraljevo (Indoor hardcourts) DATE MATCH-UP RESULT Apr. 16 Singles No. 1 - Singles No. 2 - Apr. 17 Reverse Singles No. 1 - Reverse Singles No. 2 - Doubles -

Best-of-five series tied 0-0

Canada roster: Leylah Fernandez, Rebecca Marino, Carol Zhao, Sharon Fichman, Heidi El Tabakh (captain)

Serbia roster: Nina Stojanovic, Olga Danilovic, Aleksandra Krunic, Ivana Jorovic, Lola Radivojevic, Dusan Vemic (captain)

Winner advances to 2022 Qualifiers round.

Fed Cup Finals qualifier - Canada vs. Switzerland at Biel (indoor hard courts) DATE MATCH-UP RESULT Feb. 7 Singles No. 1 - Fernandez vs. Teichmann SUI wins 7-6(4), 6-4 Singles No. 2 - Dabrowski vs. Bencic SUI wins 6-1, 6-2 Feb. 8 Rev. Singles No. 1 - Fernandez vs. Bencic CAN wins 6-2, 7-6 Rev. Singles No. 2 - Bouchard vs. Teichmann SUI wins 6-3, 6-4 Doubles - Dabrowski/Andreescu vs. Golubic/Voegele Cancelled

Switzerland wins best-of-five series 3-1

Canada roster: Bianca Andreescu, Eugenie Bouchard, Leylah Fernandez, Gabriela Dabrowski, Heidi El Tabakh (captain)

Switzerland roster: Belinda Bencic, Jil Teichmann, Viktorija Golubic, Stefanie Voegele, Timea Bacsinszky, Heinz Guenthardt (captain)

Switzerland advances to inaugural Fed Cup Finals. Canada will play in a Fed Cup playoff series in April.

World Group Playoff - Canada vs. Czech Republic at Prostejov (indoor clay courts) DATE MATCH-UP RESULT Apr. 20 Singles No. 1 - Muchova vs. Marino CZE wins 6-3, 6-0 Singles No. 2 - Vondrousova vs. Fernandez CZE wins 6-4, 6-1 Apr. 21 Rev. Singles No. 1 - Vondrousova vs. Marino CZE wins 6-3, 6-4 Reverse Singles No. 2 Not Played Doubles: Dabrowski/Fichman vs. Krejcikova/Safarova CZE wins 7-6, 7-5

CZE beats CAN 4-0 in best-of-five series - tsn.ca/1.1294069

Canada roster: Rebecca Marino, Gabriela Dabrowski, Leylah Fernandez, Sharon Fichman, Heidi El Tabakh (captain)

Czech Republic roster: Lucie Safarova, Marketa Vondrousova, Karolina Muchova, Marie Bouzkova, Barbora Krejcikova, Petr Pala (captain)

Czech Republic advances to the World Group for 2020. Canada remains in World Group II.