Make no mistake. This is a passion project.

Since I was five-years-old, I have been obsessed with sports and in particular, the numbers that go along with it.

I grew up watching every sport that would grace my TV screen and was enamored with the fact that you could evaluate an athlete’s performance based on various sets of numbers.

When the games ended, my interest level never wavered and I found that guides and record books were perfect to help bridge the gap until the next contest was scheduled to begin.

Unlocking more knowledge of the sports I loved was right there in those pages. And the more I flipped back and forth between different articles and stats, the more appreciation I gained for the players and teams involved.

My goal with this document is to create that same kind of magic. Having something fun to read while also delivering the best information possible.

I truly hope this can become an annual CFL guide for not only the hardcore fan looking to gain an edge with their fantasy team, but also for those that are new to the league and curious about the three-down game.

For the past 10 years, I have worked for TSN as a statistician on live events including 350 NHL games, 112 CFL games and the last seven World Junior Hockey Championships.

The incredible thing about the CFL is that it is wide open with opportunity in terms of statistical analysis. Outside of the main stats categories, there is so much room for growth and potential for new ideas.

Since 2013, I have been researching the subject of Fourth Quarter Comebacks and Game-Winning Drives in the CFL. With plenty of extra time at my disposal during the pandemic, I completed this project and covered every single Canadian football game played since 1945. With the help of old newspaper articles and box scores, I was able to piece together some previously unknown facts about our game.

Did you know that Ron Lancaster’s 57 game-winning drives are the most in CFL History? Remarkably, that is 14 more than the man that holds the number two spot on the all-time list – Ricky Ray.

Discovering interesting details like that drive me to keep pushing forward so that current and former players are given full credit for their accomplishments.

Given my extensive CFL research over the past decade, I am thrilled to be able to share my unique numerical perspective with all of you.

I sincerely hope you find the information in these pages to be a useful resource and worthy sidekick as you follow along with the action on the field this season.

Here’s to 2021 and beyond. Just please promise me one thing when you tune into TSN to watch the CFL kick off on August 5th – check the stats.

Click here to read the 2021 CFL Preview Magazine.