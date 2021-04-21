For a second straight year, there will be no IIHF Women's World Championship.

The IIHF officially announced the cancellation of the tournament that was set for May 6 to May 16 in Halifax and Truro, NS on Wednesday citing the provincial government of Nova Scotia's concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the reason.

“This is very disappointing news to receive with just a few weeks until the tournament was to begin,” IIHF president René Fasel said in a statement. “We strongly believe that we had the adequate safety measures in place to protect players, officials, spectators, and all residents in Halifax and Truro, based on the IIHF and Hockey Canada’s experiences from hosting the IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton.”

Ten teams were set to partake in the event that had already been postponed from April until May.

Halifax and Truro had originally been selected as the hosts of the 2020 tournament, but that was cancelled last March.

Fasel says the IIHF and Hockey Canada are hopeful of rescheduling the tournament at some point during the summer.

“In the end, we must accept the decision of the government," Fasel said. "This does not mean that we will not have a Women’s World Championship in 2021. We owe it to every single player that was looking forward to getting back on the ice after such a difficult year that we do everything possible to ensure this tournament can be moved to new dates and played this year.”

Canada last hosted a women's worlds in 2016 with the tournament held in Kamloops, BC.

"A tremendous amount of work has gone in to hosting a safe and successful world championship, and despite not being able to host the event in Nova Scotia, Hockey Canada remains committed to hosting the Women’s World Championship this year," Hockey Canada president Tom Renney and COO Scott Smith said in a joint statement. "We will explore all options to host the event in the coming months, if it is deemed safe to do so.”

There is unlikely to be a 2022 edition of the tournament with the competition traditionally not held during Olympic years.