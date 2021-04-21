For a second straight year, there will be no IIHF Women's World Championship.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the cancellation of the tournament that was set for May 6 to May 16 in Halifax and Truro, NS will be made official later on Wednesday with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the reason.

Another tough day for sports. Amid concern in the fight against Covid19 the Women’s World Hockey Championship will be officially cancelled within the hour. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 21, 2021

Ten teams were set to partake in the event that had already been postponed from April until May.

Halifax and Truro had originally been selected as the hosts of the 2020 tournament, but that was cancelled last March.

Canada last hosted a women's worlds in 2016 with the tournament held in Kamloops, BC.

There is unlikely to be a 2022 edition of the tournament with the competition traditionally not held during Olympic years.

