2022 CFL Mock Draft TSN’s Marshall Ferguson runs through his final mock draft ahead of the 2022 CFL Draft, which is set to take place on Tuesday night.

TSN’s Marshall Ferguson has released his final mock draft ahead of the 2022 CFL Draft, which is set to take place on Tuesday. Find out where he thinks each of the top prospects will come off the board and what they can contribute to their new teams.



Top prospects available include Penn State linebacker Jesse Luketa, Syracuse linebacker Tyrell Richards, and the Ford brothers, quarterback Tre and defensive back Tyrell, from Waterloo University.

Round 1 No. 1 - Tyrell Richards Edmonton Elks Prospect Info Position LB

School Syrause

Height 6-4

Weight 232 lbs The versatile Richards is primarily a linebacker but has played at defensive end over the course of his career.



The 23-year-old played eight games in his junior year at Syracuse, recording a career-high 24 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.



He can also contribute on special teams, as he was named the 2019 Joe Szombathy Award winner for his outstanding special teams performance.



The Brampton, Ont., native did not play in 2021 after entering the NCAA transfer portal following the 2020 season. However, he had not accumulated enough transferable credits to make the move to another program.



Despite not playing in 2021, Richards was extremely impressive at the CFL combine, producing a 4.60 40-yard dash and a 37-inch vertical, the sixth-highest of all players who participated.



Richards’ versatility and athleticism make him a perfect fit for the Elks and head coach Chris Jones’ defensive scheme.

No. 2 - Deionte Knight Ottawa Redblacks Prospect Info Position DL

School Western

Height 6-3

Weight 278 lbs The Redblacks could choose to focus on the interior of their defensive line by selecting Knight with the No. 2 overall pick. The Ajax, Ont. native recorded 52 total tackles (including 13 tackles for loss), 10 sacks, and two fumble recoveries in his fourth year at Western University.



Knight was the winner of the J. P. Metras Trophy, which is awarded annually to the Most Outstanding Down Lineman in U Sports.



The Redblacks allowed the most rushing yards (1,661) and second-most passing yards (3,812) in the CFL last season, so adding a talent like Knight in the trenches would go a long way to improving their defence.



Knight was invited to minicamp with the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

No. 3 - Tyson Philpot BC Lions Prospect Info Position WR

School Calgary

Height 5-11

Weight 189 lbs Tyson’s brother Jalen, also a receiver, was rated one spot higher on the 2022 CFL Scouting Bureau’s final rankings as the Philpots finished at No. 5 and No. 6. However, Ferguson believes the Lions will opt to select Tyson with their first-round pick due to his playing style fitting better in head coach Rick Campbell’s offence.

The speedy receiver ran a 4.59 40-yard dash at the combine, the sixth-fastest of all participating players.

In his final year with the University of Calgary, Philpot caught 41 passes for 746 yards and nine touchdowns in just six games. He was named a U Sports First Team All-Canadian and the Canada West Player of the Year.

No. 4 - Enock Makonzo Montreal Alouettes Prospect Info Position LB

School Costal Carolina

Height 5-11

Weight 195 lbs The Alouettes lost Patrick Levels, Money Hunter, and Ty Cranston in free agency, so drafting Makonzo, who played edge, linebacker, and occasionally an interior pass-coverage role, could help fill multiple holes on that side of the ball.

Arguably the best defensive player in the draft, the Lachine, Que., native recorded 71 total tackles and three forced fumbles in 13 games with Costal Carolina last season. He was given a 2021 All-Sun Belt Honourable Mention.

Makonzo recorded 151 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in his 27-game collegiate career.

No. 5 - Jalen Philpot Calgary Stampeders Prospect Info Position WR

School Calgary

Height 5-11

Weight 193 lbs The second Philpot brother is selected by the Stampeders and gets to continue his career in the same city where he had a successful career with the University of Calgary. In his final season with the Dinos, Philpot caught 43 passes for 799 yards and three touchdowns in six games.

He was named a U Sports First Team All-Canadian for the second consecutive year.

No. 6 - Rodeem Brown Toronto Argonauts Prospect Info Position OL

School Alberta

Height 6-0

Weight 280 lbs Brown saw his draft stock skyrocket after an impressive combine performance, as he ranked 58th out of 318 all-time offensive linemen who tested.



The Halifax native is set to return to the University of Alberta in 2022 but has the potential to be a cornerstone of the Argonauts' offensive line for years to come.

No. 7 - Noah Zerr Saskatchewan Roughriders Prospect Info Position OL

School Saskatchewan

Height 6-6

Weight 305 lbs The Langenburg, Sask., native would immediately become a big part of the Roughriders' offensive line after being named a U Sports First Team All-Canadian and Canada West all-star in 2021.

Zerr is the top-ranked offensive lineman and 10th overall player, on the Scouting Bureau’s final report. The Riders’ allowed the second-most sacks (40) in the CFL last season and adding Zerr should immediately help a team that is hoping to return to the Grey Cup for the first time since 2013.

No. 8 - Samuel Emilus Hamilton Tiger-Cats Prospect Info Position WR

School Louisiana Tech

Height 6-1

Weight 198 lbs The Tiger-Cats immediately draft to fill a void following the departure of wide receiver Brandon Banks. In seven games for Louisiana Tech, Emilus amassed 17 catches for 257 yards and three touchdowns.

The Montreal native played his first three collegiate seasons with the University of Massachusetts, catching 59 passes for 648 yards and seven touchdowns.

No. 9 - Zack Pelehos Winnipeg Blue Bombers Prospect Info Position OL

School Ottawa

Height 6-5

Weight 296 lbs Pelehos is another lineman whose stock rose after the CFL combine. The Gananoque, Ont., native flashed a good combination of size and athleticism, measuring as the fourth tallest player and running the fastest 40-yard time among all offensive linemen.

Pelehos was named a 2021 OUA First-Team All-Star.

Last season's starter, Drew Desjarlais, signed an NFL contract with the New England Patriots and the defending Grey Cup champions could look to Pelehos to fill the void in the offensive line.

Round 2 No. 10 - Tre Ford Toronto Argonauts Prospect Info Position QB

School Waterloo

Height 5-11

Weight 199 lbs The Argos make a splash and take the first quarterback off the board. Ford is a dynamic talent at the QB position, passing for 1,465 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 667 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the shortened six-game 2021-22 season.

He led all prospects with a 6.85-second three-cone time at the combine and had a 4.45 40-yard dash time at the University of Buffalo’s pro day. While Ford did not run a 40 time at the combine, his 4.45 would have been the second-fastest among all combine prospects.

The Niagara Falls, Ont. native was named the Hec Crighton Trophy in 2021 as Canada’s best university football player. He is also a two-time OUA MVP.

Veteran QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson is currently the team’s starter after taking the job back from Nick Arbuckle midway through the 2021 season. However, the electric Waterloo product to jumpstart an Argos’ offence that averaged just 19.1 points per game and gained the third-fewest yards per game (334.9) in 2021.

Ford was invited to minicamp with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens following the NFL Draft.

No. 11 - Daniel Adeboboye Ottawa Redblacks Prospect Info Position RB

School Bryant

Height 5-9

Weight 218 lbs Adeboboye is a powerful athlete who led all combine prospects with 28 reps on the bench press. The Toronto native is coming off a good senior season at Bryant, where he rushed for 507 yards and six touchdowns on 116 carries.

Adeboboye was named to the All-NEC First team in his Junior year, becoming the first Bryant RB to average over 100 yards per game since 2015. He is the top-ranked running back in the draft and would provide a solid No. 2 option behind veteran William Powell.

No. 12 - Gregor MacKellar BC Lions Prospect Info Position OL

School SFX

Height 6-3

Weight 322 lbs MacKellar would help the Lions shore up the offensive line in front of new starting QB Nathan Rourke, who takes over under centre for the retired Michael Reilly.

The Timberlea, N.S., native was named an Atlantic University Sport all-star in 2019.

No. 13 - Cyrille Hogan-Saindon Montreal Alouettes Prospect Info Position OL

School Laval

Height 6-4

Weight 301 lbs The Laval product was named an RSEQ all-star in 2021 and should help protect quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., who struggled in 2021 after being named a CFL All-Star in 2019.

Hogan-Saindon is the sixth-ranked offensive lineman in the Scouting Bureau’s final rankings.

No. 14 - Tyrell Ford Calgary Stampeders Prospect Info Position DB

School Waterloo

Height 5-10

Weight 188 lbs Ford would help the Stampeders bolster their depth in the secondary. The defensive back was the ninth overall player in the final scouting ranking and second-ranked DB behind Makonzo.

Ford finished the shortened 2021 season with 12.5 tackles, one interception, and two pass breakups in five games. The Niagara Falls, Ont. native was one of the best athletes at the combine, posting the fastest overall time in the 40-yard dash at 4.42 seconds.

Ford was invited to NFL minicamps with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets.

No. 15 - Jayden Dalke Toronto Argonauts Prospect Info Position DB

School Alberta

Height 6-1

Weight 203 lbs The Argos add to their secondary by adding the Leduc, Alta., native with their second-round pick. The free safety finished the 2021 season with 37 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one pass breakup. He would immediately slot into Toronto’s special teams unit.

No. 16 - Joshua Archibald Saskatchewan Roughriders Prospect Info Position DL

School McGill

Height 6-2

Weight 246 lbs Archibald was a two-time RSEP conference all-star with McGill. A co-captain for the Redbirds, Archibald finished his collegiate career with 66 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks. He also forced five fumbles and is credited with four knockdowns in 28 career regular-season games.

He ranked 17th among U Sports athletes in the Scouting Bureau’s winter rankings.

No. 17 - Anthony Federico Hamilton Tiger-Cats Prospect Info Position DL

School Queens

Height 6-3

Weight 235 lbs Federico was 17th among all prospects on the Scouting Bureau’s final rankings after finishing with an OUA-best seven sacks in six games last season.

Experts believe Federico may lack the size to play an everyday role on a CFL defensive line, but his athleticism should at least earn him an opportunity as a rotational player and a solid contributor on special teams.

No. 18 - Keaton Bruggeling Winnipeg Blue Bombers Prospect Info Position WR

School Carleton

Height 6-3

Weight 212 lbs The Blue Bombers add another big-bodied wideout after Kenny Lawler, last season’s leading receiver, signed with the Elks. The St. Catharines, Ont., native also adds another Canadian receiver to the Bombers’ roster, joining Nik Demski, Drew Wolitarsky, and Brendan O’Leary-Orange.

No. 19 - Josiah Schakel Edmonton Elks Prospect Info Position LB

School Alberta

Height 6-0

Weight 221 lbs The Elks add another linebacker with their territorial draft pick. Schakel was ranked 14th in the Scouting Bureau’s winter rankings and was named the Canada West Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Schakel finished his final season at the University of Alberta with 75 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks.