The NFL's announcement of its 2022 regular-season schedule Thursday night marks the unofficial countdown to Game 1 on Sept. 8.



It is a time when all 32 teams have high hopes for what the brand new season has in store.



With fans of every team clamouring to see what their club’s schedule looks like, here are some of the more anticipated games for the 2022 season:

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Week 1 - Thursday, Sept. 8



The Buffalo Bills get to take the first shot at the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams to start the NFL season.



The Bills upgraded by adding LB Von Miller from the Rams in the off-season.



The Rams replaced Miller by signing pro-bowl LB Bobby Wagner from the Seattle Seahawks and WR Allen Robinson from the Chicago Bears after losing free agent Odell Beckham Jr. to a torn ACL.



Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Week 1 - Monday, Sept. 12



Quarterback Russell Wilson won't have to wait long to make his return to the NFL city where he made his name.



His new team, the Denver Broncos, kicks off their season in Seattle in what should be an emotional affair for the quarterback who led the Seahawks to two consecutive Super Bowls, winning one of them in 2014.



The 33-year-old was a nine-time pro-bowler with the Seahawks and was named to the AP All-Pro team as the second-team quarterback behind Baltimore Raven Lamar Jackson in 2019.



Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 3 - Sunday Sept. 25



Two of the best quarterbacks of all time go at it as Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers visit Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



Rodgers is looking to get his Packers over the postseason hump after losing in the NFC Divisional Round to the San Francisco 49ers last season and twice in the NFC Conference Championship to the 49ers and Buccaneers respectively in the two years prior.



Brady, who announced his retirement early in the off-season and decided to return later on, wants to finish his storied career on top after losing to the 49ers during last season's NFC Conference Championship.



Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 6 - Sunday Oct. 16



This is the rematch of last season's spectacular AFC Divisional Round playoff shootout between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.



Despite being down three points with just 13 seconds left, the Chiefs were able to storm down the field and kick a game-tying field goal. In overtime the Chiefs won the coin toss and finished off the Bills 42-36 with a touchdown on the first series of the frame, not allowing Josh Allen and the Bills a chance to touch the ball.



Patrick Mahomes threw for 378 yards with three touchdowns for the Chiefs while Allen threw for 329 yards with four touchdowns for the Bills.



Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 13 - Sunday, Dec. 4



This is a rematch of the AFC Conference Championship where the Cincinnati Bengals shocked the world by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime.



The Bengals had a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter when the Chiefs were able to get themselves in field goal position and convert in the dying seconds of the quarter for the second week in a row.



Cincinnati's defence had to come up big in overtime when Von Bell intercepted a Patrick Mahomes pass which led to kicker Evan McPherson knocking in a 31-yard field goal to send his team to the Super Bowl.



Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans

Week 13 - Sunday Dec. 4



This game will be the highly anticipated return of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to Houston after he requested a trade from his former team.



The Browns have high expectations for the 26-year-old after trading three first-round draft picks (2022, 2023, 2024) a third-round draft pick (2023) and a fourth-round draft pick (2024) for Watson and a fifth-round draft pick (2024).



Cleveland then signed the quarterback to a five-year, $230-million fully guaranteed contract.



There is a chance that Watson will not be available for the Browns when the season starts because he faces a potential suspension related to the 22 civil lawsuit cases from women accusing him of sexual misconduct or sexual assault and inappropriate behavior during massage therapy sessions.



Triple-Header Holidays:



NFL fans will be able to watch football on two major holidays this upcoming season because for the first time in NFL history Christmas Day will feature a triple-header to go along with the traditional Thanksgiving three-game schedule.



Thanksgiving: Week 12 - Thursday, Nov. 24



Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings



Christmas Day: Week 16 - Sunday, Dec. 25



Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals



Overseas Action



Football fans in North America will have to get up early for football action as the NFL visits London, England for two games and, for the first time, in Munich, Germany.



Week 4 - Sunday, Oct. 2



Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints in London, England



Week 5 - Sunday, Oct 9



New York Giants at Green Bay Packers in London, England



Week 10 - Sunday, Nov. 13



Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany