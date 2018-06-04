A total of 30 Canadians will tee it up today, looking for spots in next week’s U.S. Open.

The 36-hole sectional qualifying takes place at 10 different locations across the U.S. (as well as one in the U.K.; another in Japan is completed) and includes veterans like Mike Weir as well as a handful of amateur players. Many advanced through the first stage of local qualifying and will now try to beat the odds and play their way into the year’s second major.

The only Canadian exempt into the event is Adam Hadwin.

The U.S. Open will be played at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., June 11-17, 2018.

The Canadians in action today:

Mike Weir

Taylor Pendrith

Wes Heffernan

Nick Kenney

Garrett Rank

Corey Conners

Tyson Turchanski

Stephane Dubois

Albin Choi

Raoul Menard

Brett Cairns

David Rose

Devin Carrey

Derek Gillespie

Luke Moser

Stuart MacDonald

Max Gilbert

Travis Fredborg

Ken Eger

Myles Creighton

Jason Hrynkiw

Michael Gligic

Mark Hoffman

Nick Taylor

Mackenzie Hughes

Ben Silverman

David Hearn

Brad Fritsch

Roger Sloan

Austin Connelly