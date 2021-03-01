Hockey Canada announced on Monday that it has invited 35 players to attend the BFL National Women’s Team Training Camp in Halifax, March 1-7.

The week-long camp includes practices at the Scotiabank Centre that will take place in a secure team self-isolation environment and is closed to both the public and media.

Hockey Canada has worked extensively with the Province of Nova Scotia and Nova Scotia Public Health to ensure the health and safety of all participants and the community at large. Staff and players will strictly adhere to new restrictions announced on Friday that limit participants to 25 on the ice.

They will continue to follow strict COVID-19 testing as per team health and safety protocols that have been detailed and approved by Nova Scotia Public Health. 

“We are grateful to government officials and health authorities in Nova Scotia and Canadian Sports Center Atlantic who worked with us to ensure we are able to hold this camp in a safe and secure environment,” said Gina Kingsbury, director of women’s national teams with Hockey Canada in a statement. “Health and safety remain our priorities, and with the few chances we have had to get together as a team, this camp is important to our season.

"Our players, coaches and support staff have shown great resiliency through adversity and their eagerness to prepare and compete is evident in off-ice training, ice sessions and our virtual connections.”

The camp follows the January training camp in Calgary, which was the first opportunity the coaching staff had to evaluate players in preparation for the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Halifax and Truro this spring. It was also the first time Canada’s National Women’s Team was able to practice and scrimmage since the COVID-19 pandemic altered plans for in-person training and ice sessions last March. 

 

National Women's Team Training Camp Invitees

 
Name S/C Ht Wt Hometown
Goaltenders        
Kristen Campbell L 5’9” 180 Brandon, Man.
Ann-Renée Desbiens L 5'9" 160 La Malbaie, Que.
Genevîeve Lacasse L 5'8" 147 Kingston, Ont.
Emerance Maschmeyer L 5'6" 141 Bruderheim, Alta.
Kassidy Sauvé L 5'9" 149 Whitby, Ont.
Shea Tiley L 5'10" 148 Shallow Lake, Ont.
Defense        
Erin Ambrose R 5’5” 132 Keswick, Ont.
Jaime Bourbonnais R 5’7” 144 Mississauga, Ont.
Renata Fast R 5’6” 144 Burlington, Ont.
Laura Fortino L 5’4” 144 Hamilton, Ont.
Brigette Lacquette R 5’7” 180 Mallard, Man.
Jocelyne Larocque L 5’6” 140 Ste. Anne, Man.
Meaghan Mikkelson R 5'9" 139 St. Albert, Alta.
Lauriane Rougeau L 5'8" 166 Beaconsfield, Que.
Ella Shelton L 5’8” 176 Ingersoll, Ont.
Claire Thompson L 5'8" 148 Toronto, Ont.
Forwards        
Victoria Bach L 5'4" 124 Milton, Ont.
Ann-Sophie Bettez L 5'4" 132 Sept-Îles, Que.
Emily Clark L 5'7" 130 Saskatoon, Sask.
Mélodie Daoust L 5'6" 157 Valleyfield, Que.
Jessie Eldridge R 5'8" 170 Barrie, Ont.
Sarah Fillier R 5'4" 137 Georgetown, Ont.
Loren Gabel L 5'4" 147 Kitchener, Ont.
Brianne Jenner R 5'9" 159 Oakville, Ont.
Rebecca Johnston L 5'9" 148 Sudbury, Ont.
Rebecca Leslie R 5'5" 118 Ottawa, Ont.
Kristin O'Neill L 5'4" 129 Oakville, Ont.
Sarah Nurse L 5'8" 140 Hamilton, Ont.
Sarah Potomak L 5'5" 140 Aldergrove, B.C.
Marie-Philip Poulin L 5'6" 160 Beauceville, Que.
Jamie Lee Rattray L 5'6" 172 Kanata, Ont.
Jillian Saulnier L 5'5" 144 Halifax, N.S.
Natalie Spooner R 5'10" 180 Scarborough, Ont.
Laura Stacey R 5'10" 143 Kleinburg, Ont.
Blayre Turnbull R 5'7" 155 Stellarton, N.S.
 

 