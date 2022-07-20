Two Names to Consider in Fantasy at the 3M Open

The week after a major championship always feels a bit sluggish in the golf world.

Just look at the field this week at the 3M Open, it’s not very strong.

But a weak field doesn't mean this will be a bad tournament, it just means opportunities have fallen in the lap of some golfers that could really use a big week at TPC Twin Cities.

The 3M Open has produced some interesting winners in recent years.

In 2019, Matthew Wolff picked up his only PGA Tour victory here, which was followed by Michael Thompson in 2020 winning an event for the first time in seven years.

In 2021, Cameron Champ popped for a win, his first since 2019 and just the third of his career.

None of these three players have carded a win since their victory at the 3M, so this week I have circled two players that are looking to pick up their first PGA Tour wins and think this venue suits their games.

Adam Svensson

Svensson has been a darling in the fantasy golf community for quite some time.

The Canadian has shown in several PGA Tour events that he can ball-strike it with some of the best on the planet.

The issue for Svensson has been with the putter, an area he appears to be much improved with.

Earlier this year at the Honda Classic, Svensson finished tied for ninth during a week he lost over four strokes on the green.

That event was in the middle of the stretch where Svensson lost strokes on the green in five-straight events.

Since then, the ball-striking numbers have remained solid, and the putting isn’t just improved, his numbers look great.

The 28-year-old is looking to gain strokes on the green this week for the eight-straight time.

Just two weeks ago at the John Deere Classic, Svensson turned in a career-best putting performance, but unfortunately struggled off the tee and had to settle for a T24.

Last week the ball-striking numbers were back to expected and the putter has remained hot.

Bob Weeks is all over Svensson this week to Top 10 at +360, something I have already jumped on.

Looking at the tee times, Svensson will be the first group out on Thursday, a time when the course will be its most gettable and the winds will be calm.

For that reason, I’m also taking a flyer on him at +4800 to be the first-round leader.

Brandon Matthews

Remember when I talked about Matt Wolff and Cameron Champ earlier? Those two names have me excited for Brandon Matthews this week.

Matthews has turned in some solid results on the Korn Ferry Tour in recent weeks, making six straight cuts on the Korn Ferry and adding a made cut at the US Open.

The thing to know about Matthews’ game is his power.

He was 25th at the US Open this year in Driving Distance, outgunning the likes of Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas and even Rory McIlroy.

He possesses a very similar profile to Wolff and Champ, two guys that can bomb the ball when needed, and were able to have a lot of success on this golf course.

While the result of 60th at the US Open won’t look all that impressive on paper, it’s a fantastic result for a 27-year-old making his major championship debut.

Since making that cut at Brookline, Matthews has finished T15, T3 and made the cut last week before withdrawing on Sunday on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The American has played in just a few PGA Tour events, but that’ll change in 2023 as he has secured his full card for next season.

I like him to get the ball rolling on his PGA Tour career this week at the 3M Open and wouldn't be shocked to see his name on a leaderboard come Sunday.

I’ll be deploying him in all fantasy formats, and have circled his +500 odds to crack the top 20.