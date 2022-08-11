Week 10 of the 2022 CFL season features a pair of rematches to get things going, followed by a doubleheader on Saturday to cap the week off.

If you’ve been betting on the favourites this season you’ve been enjoying a lot of success through the first third of the season as the underdogs have won just eight of the 35 games through nine weeks.

The favourites have been coming through for bettors on a weekly basis in the CFL. 💰🤑 pic.twitter.com/8oMDYASyHm — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 8, 2022

With that being said, I like the favourites to keep that trend going this week.

[via FanDuel Canada]

BLUE BOMBERS MONEYLINE

Only six teams in CFL history have started the season 10-0 and I think the 2022 Blue Bombers will add their name to that list this weekend. Winnipeg beat the Montreal Alouettes by 15 points on the road last week and I think there’s a good chance they win by double digits again this week. Greg Ellingson is back in the Bombers’ lineup for the first time in nearly a month, and Brady Oliveira seems to have found his legs over the past few weeks, which makes the Bombers offence the scariest it has been all year. For all those reasons above, I think the Bombers keep the win streak going and cover the spread.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS ML

Despite beating the Ticats by 14 last week, the Argos opened the week as a 2-point underdog on the road against the Ticats. I jumped on the Argos +2 earlier in the week, but that line has since moved to a pick ‘em over at FanDuel Canada. However, the change hasn’t turned me away from rolling with the Argos this week. The Ticats have been one of the most disappointing teams this season, and with Matthew Shiltz getting the start in place of the injured Dane Evans I don’t like their chances of getting back into the win column this week. Andrew Harris is expected to be good to go for the game, so the only way I’d be out on the Argos this week is if Harris is ruled out before the game.

Ryan Dinwiddie says Brandon Banks was attending to a personal matter Tuesday, but is expected back before Friday’s game. Dinwiddie is not concerned about Andrew Harris’s hand, sounds like it was only a stinger @CFLonTSN @TSN_Edge #TSNedge — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) August 9, 2022

ROUGHRIDERS -5.5

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have a tough stretch of the season around the corner with back-to-back games against the BC Lions followed by back-to-back games against the Bombers coming up, so they need to get back in the win column this week before the slide gets real ugly. The Riders have struggled offensively as of late after a hot start to the year, but I can’t back the Elks on the road in Saskatchewan, or ever, really. The Riders should only need a pair of touchdowns and a few field goals to cover the spread because I don’t expect the Edmonton Elks to put up a lot of points this weekend.

Now to the CFL Fantasy side of things. You already know who I want and expect you to start this week (hint, it’s Dalton Schoen) but I don’t want to keep pitching the same player every week (even though he’s still at an extremely reasonable price at $6,577).

START JAMAL MORROW ($8,867)

Jamal Morrow is coming off back-to-back letdown weeks in terms of fantasy production but he’s still the RB1 on the season. Morrow has been held to just 18 combined carries and 72 yards on the ground over the past two weeks, but there’s a good chance he goes over that number this week alone. Earlier this year against the Elks, Morrow went off 126 yards and touchdown on 17 carries and also added four catches for 28 yards. I think 100 all-purpose yards is a good floor to expect out of Morrow this weekend against Edmonton.

HONOURABLE MENTION - DEDRICK MILLS ($4,000)

If Ka’Deem Carey is ruled out again this week you almost have to turn back to Dedrick Mills strictly because of his price point. Last week the rookie running back filled in nicely for Carey by picking up 100 yards on 16 carries and also added 32 yards on two catches. He’s going up against a tougher defence this week in the Lions, but if he’s getting the start it’s hard to turn him away at that price. Again, this is only a must-start if Carey is ruled out for the Stampeders, which is why he got my honourable mention instead of my must-start.